Return of the meme stock: Bed Bath & Beyond shares skyrocket

NEW YORK (AP) — After a quiet first half of 2022, the meme stock is back. Beyond and back, in fact. Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 25% Wednesday afternoon on huge trading volume. The mall-based home goods retailer’s stock has nearly quintupled in a little more than two weeks. If the stock price holds until the market closes, it will be the fourth straight day it has gained more than 20%. The inexplicable recent rise — a hallmark of so-called meme stocks — comes as Bed Bath & Beyond continues to lose money on plummeting sales as it struggles to navigate the post-pandemic retail landscape.

