Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000. Boston-based RR Auction says the prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world. A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning Thursday. The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

