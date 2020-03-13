Fabens ISD closing for extra week during break due to coronavirus

Education

FABENS, Texas -- The Fabens Independent School District waited until late Friday night to announce that it would close for an additional week beyond spring break like others in El Paso County had already decided.

The reason for the two-break in all the schools is the fear of the coronavirus after El Paso reported it's first confirmed case on Friday.

"Fabens ISD Spring Break for students and staff will be March 16-20, 2020. Schools will remain closed for students from March 23-27 and classes will resume on March 30, 2020," the district said in a late night statement.