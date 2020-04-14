EPISD gives updates on distance learning, meals to go and protective equipment

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District met on Tuesday to discuss several important procedure and policy updates.

The Board of Trustees said it is now examining the strengths and weaknesses of the district's distance learning program, now that has been in action for about a month.

Due to security and privacy concerns, EPISD said it will be transitioning from the Zoom to Cisco Webex as their educational video conferencing tool.

There was also an important meal distribution update.

Starting on April 20, the EPISD meal distribution program will transition to a Monday, Wednesday, Friday feeding schedule.

This is being done to reduce the amount of exposure for EPISD staff as well as members of the public.

According to EPISD officials, the school district is able to distribute an average of 33,000 total meals served per day across their 50 locations.

The Board of Trustees also discussed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the staff, saying they were awaiting the delivery of more equipment and thermometers.