Parkland High School band spreads cheer with virtual performance of ‘Amazing Grace’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Parkland High School band, in the Ysleta Independent School District, is hoping to spread a little cheer during these difficult times.

The wind ensemble, led by band director Rebecca Rodriguez, has published its rendition of 'Amazing Grace' on social media.

This version is a little different in the era of social distancing. Each band member is playing from the comfort of their own home.