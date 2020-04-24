EPISD halts meal service at Logan Elementary after worker gets virus

Education

EL PASO, TEXAS — Officials with the El Paso Independent School District have suspended meal service at Logan Elementary School after a cafeteria employee there tested positive for coronavirus.

EPISD "is concerned about the news of one of its own testing positive for this virus and we wish for a speedy recovery," said Superintendent Juan Cabrera, who indicated that the worker was currently self-quarantining at home.

In addition, Caberera on Friday said that employees who worked with the infected staff member were also told to self-quarantine for the next 14

days and will not be working.

School officials said Logan Elementary was being "sanitized thoroughly" and was also being shut down indefinitely as a meal distribution site.

Officials advised, "out of an abundance of caution," that any family who picked up meals at Logan this past week should monitor their health and see a doctor if they develop virus symptoms.

Going forward, the district said meals could instead be picked up at Powell

Elementary, which is located at 4750 Ellerthorpe.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that a meal distribution site at an El Paso school has been closed due to virus concerns.

Earlier this month, the Ysleta Independent School District halted meal service at Del Valle Middle School after worker’s family members contracted the coronavirus.