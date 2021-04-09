LCPS quarantines entire Mayfield High School class after student tests positive for Covid-19

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An entire class at Mayfield High School must quarantine after a student tested positive this week for Covid-19, a Las Cruces Public Schools official confirmed Friday.

LCPS spokeswoman Kelly Jameson said the student tested positive earlier in the week.

"This is how re-entry was designed," she wrote by text message to ABC-7. "To not disrupt school as a whole, but isolate cohorts to monitor symptoms."

She said the quarantine is a "precautionary" measure as directed by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Jameson did not immediately know how many students were in the class, but she said they will attend class remotely during the quarantine period.