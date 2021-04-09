New Mexico public education leaders praise transition to in-person learning in Las Cruces

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- In their visit to a Las Cruces elementary school on Friday, leaders with the New Mexico Public Education Department praised the transition to in-person instruction at Las Cruces Public Schools.

On Tuesday, the district allowed all students to return in person, if they wanted to head back to the classroom.

"The kids are the barometer," said Timothy Hand, deputy secretary of the Public Education Department. "When you're talking with the kids and seeing the expression of relief and gratitude on their faces... all signs are pointing up."