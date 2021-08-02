Skip to Content
Education
By
New
Published 5:25 AM

9 Borderland school districts welcome students back

Students return at Anthony Elementary School.
KVIA
Students return at Anthony Elementary School.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nine Borderland School districts welcome students back to the classroom Monday morning.

The districts are: El Paso ISD, Socorro, Ysleta, San Elizario, Fabens, Tornillo, Canutillo, Gadsden, and Idea Public Schools.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that bans districts from mandating masks. In New Mexico, masks will still be required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in elementary schools.

ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso will have complete Back-to-School coverage, with district-specific stories each day in August.

El Paso / Local News / New Mexico / News / Top Stories

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content