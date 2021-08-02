9 Borderland school districts welcome students back

Education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nine Borderland School districts welcome students back to the classroom Monday morning.

The districts are: El Paso ISD, Socorro, Ysleta, San Elizario, Fabens, Tornillo, Canutillo, Gadsden, and Idea Public Schools.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that bans districts from mandating masks. In New Mexico, masks will still be required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in elementary schools.

ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso will have complete Back-to-School coverage, with district-specific stories each day in August.