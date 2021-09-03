New safety bill sponsored by El Paso state senator requires schools to minimize trauma with active shooter drills

Education

El PASO, Texas -- Preparing for the worst, without traumatizing students. That's the goal of senate bill 168, sponsored by El Paso state Senator Cesar Blanco.

Active shooter drills are not new in Texas, but the bill changes how they'll be conducted.

The new bill requires schools to make sure parents, teachers, and more importantly students, get notified with time before these drills are set to happen and they must be age appropriate.

It will also impact the number and types of school drills and exercises schools will have to do following collaborations between the state Fire Marshal, the Texas School Safety Center and the Texas Education Agency.

Mental health professionals, law enforcement, school administrators, even teachers, parents, and students will have a say in how these drills will be conducted.

Senator Blanco told ABC-7 his work on the Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety Committee, following the the Aug. 3 shooting at El Paso's Cielo Vista Walmart helped start the new bill.

After meeting with mass shooting victims across the state, Blanco said this type of measure was "needed."

"We want to make sure that when we're doing these drills, that they're trauma informed," he said "Making sure that these exercises do not include simulations that could be scary and harmful to not only to the students, but also the teachers and parents. So if we're going to do this, we've got to take the right approach, and we brought the professionals to inform this."

EPISD Police Chief Manuel Chavira said the districts as well as other schools across the county already conduct their drills in such manner.

"We when we conduct our drills, which is what Senator Blanco's initiative was, is to not be shooting off blanks, or shotguns, or any kind of explosive devices in the hallways, because that tends to lead to post traumatic stress disorder for the children."

The bill went officially into effect Wednesday.

Below is the bill in it's entirety.