Watch LIVE: EPISD trustees meet to interview 4 superintendent candidates, may name finalist

EL PASO, Texas -- The seven-member El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees was set to interview four finalists for the open superintendent's job during an executive session on Monday at noon, after which it could vote in open session on a lone finalist for the position.

While the board hasn't publicly identified the four finalists, published reports indicated they are Darryl Henson, superintendent of the Marlin Independent School District; Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District; Diana Sayavedra, the deputy superintendent of Fort Bend Independent School District; and Jeff Cottrill, deputy commissioner of standards and engagement at the Texas Education Agency.

None of the four finalists named by El Paso Matters are El Paso natives, or longtime El Paso residents, which was said to be a top request in community feedback given to the district.

In addition, allegations have surfaced of a potential conflict of interest in the finalist process as EPISD trustee Leah Wayne Hanany works for Henson as the communications coordinator for the Marlin ISD, which is located outside Waco.

Hanany and the other trustees have refused to discuss the four finalists or the potential conflict with the media citing non-disclosure agreements they signed with the recruitment firm hired by EPISD to conduct the search for a new superintendent.

Of the leaked finalists, Gutierrez and Sayavedra each have either current or prior experience working in the administration of school districts similarly sized to EPISD - about 50,000 students, while the district Henson currently leads and the one the TEA's Cottrill formerly ran each have under 1,000 students.

The four current finalists were whittled down from an initial pool of 21 candidates submitted to the board for consideration.

Whoever is ultimately selected will replace Juan Cabrera, who agreed to resign in November 2020 (for a $500,000 contract payout) after he was named in a lawsuit alleging fraud at a California charter school that he was involved in operating. Vince Sheffield, a longtime EPISD administrator, has been serving as the interim superintendent since Cabrara's departure, but it's unknown whether he had expressed an interest in the job on a permanent basis.

(El Paso Matters contributed background to this report.)