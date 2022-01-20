UTEP works to re-enroll lost students thanks to new grant

EL PASO, Texas -- College enrollment has decreased since the start of the pandemic. Many students across the country choosing not to return to the classroom, but thanks to a new grant UTEP is hoping to bring its former students back.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded UTEP a $3 million grant to help re-enroll and re-engage "stop-outs" or students who dropped out of school and haven't received their diploma.

UTEP officials said the grant will help them address barriers that have stopped them from coming back to school.

One of the biggest barriers -- money.

"For many students, it's not just paying for college, but it's the opportunity cost of not not being fully employed during their time in college," said John Wiebe, provost and vice president for academic affairs. "And for those students, we're working with special types of financial aid, and also new internships that are paid that will support students while they study in areas that are relevant to their degrees."

UTEP said it aims at contacting "stop-out" students individually with by text, phone or email.

The grant will also help UTEP revise it's advising process and update it's technology platforms that are used for things like degree audit, registration and communication with students.

"We've hired 19 new advisors to do holistic advising," Wiebe said. "That's not just working with students on what they need to take next semester, but working with them on the complex issues that lead to their success, whether those be financial issues, or transportation issues, whatever it is that we need to do to help them be successful."

For students who are interested in reapplying, contact Kristine Velasquez in Student Affairs atkavelasquez@utep.edu or call 915-747-8917.

