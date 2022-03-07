Milam Elementary School welcomes new principal

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Independent School District announced Devin Roush as the new leader for Milam Elementary school students, teachers and staff.

Milam Elementary is on post, and Roush brings her years of experience serving as a teacher for military families during her tenure for the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity in Wiesbaden, Germany.

"We are happy to welcome Ms. Roush to the District and to attract young administrators who recognize El Paso ISD as a leader in education in the borderland," said Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.

Roush is currently the assistant principal at Alderete Middle School in the Canutillo ISD. She will begin her new post at Milam on Thursday.

"Her talent and experience serving military-connected families will serve her well at Milam, one of our schools located inside the gates of Fort Bliss," added Sayavedra.

Roush originally started her teaching career at Canutillo Middle School before heading off to work with the U.S. Department of Defense. Upon her return to the area she was an instructional coach in the Canutillo ISD until her appointment as assistant principal at Alderete.

She has a bachelor's in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas at El Paso, graduating summa cum laude, before also earning a master's of education in educational administration and leadership from UTEP.

Roush's skills in student and teacher motivation, active coaching and social media literacy will enrich the students body and educators at Milam.