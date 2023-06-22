Skip to Content
Education

Fabens ISD superintendent resigns

Fabens Independent School District
By
New
Published 11:05 AM

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Fabens Independent School District superintendent Dr. Veronica Vijil is leaving the district to work for Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas. The district announced Vijil's departure Thursday. Vijil starts in her new position on July 1, 2023.

During her time with Fabens ISD, Vijil secured $2.8 million for the Cotton Valley Connect broadband expansion project, which helped students gain better internet access. She also helped find funds to support teachers with mentorship, additional schooling, and new incentives. She also helped form the los Gatos Salvajes mariachi group, which has won several awards.

“It has been an honor to serve Fabens for almost five years," Vijil said in a statement to ABC-7. "I met so many wonderful people in this journey who supported me in upholding this community’s values in the best interests of the district. We do all that we do for our students. Fabens will forever be small town tough!"

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content