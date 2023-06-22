Fabens ISD superintendent resigns

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Fabens Independent School District superintendent Dr. Veronica Vijil is leaving the district to work for Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas. The district announced Vijil's departure Thursday. Vijil starts in her new position on July 1, 2023.

During her time with Fabens ISD, Vijil secured $2.8 million for the Cotton Valley Connect broadband expansion project, which helped students gain better internet access. She also helped find funds to support teachers with mentorship, additional schooling, and new incentives. She also helped form the los Gatos Salvajes mariachi group, which has won several awards.

“It has been an honor to serve Fabens for almost five years," Vijil said in a statement to ABC-7. "I met so many wonderful people in this journey who supported me in upholding this community’s values in the best interests of the district. We do all that we do for our students. Fabens will forever be small town tough!"