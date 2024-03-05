Skip to Content
Western Tech graduates over 30 students ready to take on the water industry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Western Tech held a graduation ceremony this week for students part of the "Skills for Sustainability" program.

 The ceremony recognized more than 30 students who completed their six-week training.

The program works towards a goal to provide 210 new water industry recruits.

A graduate said the program is worth it.

"It's a great opportunity. It really is," said Julio Ornelas, who graduated from the program. "I'm glad I made the sacrifice to come and achieve these goals and obtain this class."

El Paso Water partnered with Western Tech to offer the program free to students.

Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 News executive producer

