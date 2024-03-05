Western Tech graduates over 30 students ready to take on the water industry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Western Tech held a graduation ceremony this week for students part of the "Skills for Sustainability" program.

The ceremony recognized more than 30 students who completed their six-week training.

The program works towards a goal to provide 210 new water industry recruits.

A graduate said the program is worth it.

"It's a great opportunity. It really is," said Julio Ornelas, who graduated from the program. "I'm glad I made the sacrifice to come and achieve these goals and obtain this class."

El Paso Water partnered with Western Tech to offer the program free to students.