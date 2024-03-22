El Paso Head Start Program registration at “Be My Neighbor Day” event

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The Head Start program in El Paso is actively enrolling students, offering federally funded childhood development aimed at enhancing school readiness for young children.

The El Paso Head Start program, one of the largest in Texas, serves over 4,000 children and expectant mothers across 32 locations stretching from Hudspeth County to El Paso. Registration for the program is open year-round for children from birth to 4 years old.

The focus of the program is to nurture children’s social and emotional development before they enter public schools, the program also equips parents with necessary tools for their child’s success.

To register, parents are required to provide qualifying documents:

While the Head Start Program must follow federal guidelines, Susana Acevedo, a Head Start representative, emphasizes that each case is assessed individually to assist as many families as possible, “We try to help them into coming into the program depending on the situation. That's why we do socioeconomic studies on the family to find out what their situation should, even if they don't qualify based on our income guidelines,” she explains.

In conjunction with the Head Start program, PBS El Paso will host “Be My Neighbor Day” tomorrow, offering a fun-filled event for families in the El Paso community. The event, will be held at ESC Region 19 Head Start (11670 Chito Samaniego Dr.) It aims to emphasize the importance of being a good neighbor through activities that highlight the value of helping others. Parents will also get the chance to register their children for the Head Start Program.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Head Start registration starts at 9:00 a.m.

Local organizations will also participate, including the El Paso National Weather Service and local first responders. “Be My Neighbor Day” also partnered with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, to allow children to contribute directly to the community. Fabiola Trevizo-Vasquez, development manager at PBS explains, “We are inviting the community to bring a can and the kids are going to have the opportunity to put the can in the donation bin. That way, they know the meaning of donation. We have other different activities that aim to foster community, openness, and education.”