El Paso ISD moves to Phase II of Destination District Redesign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD is moving into Phase II of its Destination District Redesign (DDR). The redesign analyzes programs, allocation of resources and a facilities assessment to ensure the needs of the students and the community are being met.

"The DDR process is dedicated to ensuring that every child in El Paso ISD receives a high-quality education," and EPISD spokesperson explained.

The DDR will be completed in 3 phases:

Phase I: Review submitted feedback to determine what’s important to the community to develop a preliminary set of quality seats criteria.

Phase II: Share the proposed high-quality seat criteria to the community. In addition, the district will use the criteria to conduct a preliminary analysis of its campuses. After another round of community conversations, the district will determine areas within the district where right sizing measures are necessary, campuses that may require facilities improvements, and program expansion opportunities.

Phase III: The district will present recommendations from the DDR process to the Board of Trustees. If approved, El Paso ISD will support students and families to ensure a successful transition for the 2025-26 school year.

