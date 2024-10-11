EPCC Architecture Program opens exhibit to showcase student work

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso community still has time to view an exhibit filled with work from current and past EPCC Architecture students.

The exhibit opened at Artspace Lofts on Friday, October 4 and will close on October 13, 2024.

It's titled “Designed for Learning: The Architectural Legacy of El Paso Community College." It's being hosted by the El Paso Community College (EPCC) Architecture Program.

It showcases work from 30 EPCC Architecture students and is free to the community to attend.

Organizers said the intent behind the exhibit is to "celebrate the architectural contributions to the city and the community of EPCC as an academic and cultural institution."

“It feels incredibly rewarding to share the exceptional work EPCC Architecture students and faculty so passionately produce within each of their courses,” said Josue Munoz, EPCC Architecture Professor.