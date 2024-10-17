EPISD expected to recommend school closures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District's board of trustees will receive an update on Phase 3 of their Destination District Redesign (DDR) on Thursday, October 16, at 5:30 p.m.

This update is expected to announce the recommended schools that could see school closures in the district.

EPISD had previously held community meetings as part of DDR where the community was introduced to the redesign and was able to provide feedback.

In recent years, EPISD has dealt with issues involving declining enrollments and school populations.

Other objectives from DDR also include evaluating programs and allocating resources in the district.