Ysleta ISD students head back-to-school, how to support student’s mental health

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As the new school year kicks off at Ysleta Independent School District, parents and students are preparing for the transition back to classrooms. This time of year often brings a mix of excitement and nerves, with students facing academic pressures and social adjustments.

ABC-7 spoke to Michael Enriquez, middle school lead school counselor at Ysleta ISD, who advises parents to stay positive about the upcoming school year. "Children can pick up on their parents' emotions pretty easily," he says. "If parents are really nervous or expressing anxiety, the kids are likely to pick up on that."

Enriquez says building and maintaining routines is essential. "Parents should get their children back into routines early enough so that they're not struggling on the first day," he emphasized. This includes setting regular bedtimes, waking up at a consistent time, and ensuring a healthy breakfast to start the day.

For younger children experiencing separation anxiety, Enriquez recommends familiarizing them with the school environment beforehand. "Take the kids to meet the teacher and get to school ahead of time so that the students feel a little bit more at ease," he says. "Teach them some independent tasks that the kids can easily pick up, putting on their shoes, putting on their backpack, playing with their new lunchbox, whatever it might be to get those kids really excited about going into school for the first time.”

Parents should be alert to signs of stress or anxiety, such as changes in behavior, difficulty sleeping, or frequent physical complaints like headaches and stomachaches. "If these symptoms occur, parents should reach out to the school for additional resources," Enriquez says.

YISD partners with Care Solace to connect families with mental health providers and their counseling website offers various resources for students and parents.