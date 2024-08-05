Socorro ISD is all in to welcome students back to school

SOCORRO, TX (KVIA) -- Socorro Independent School District is ready to welcome students this morning! This school year is filled with new initiatives across all schools, all in effort to set students up for success.

This school year SISD is opening a new Student Activities Complex open for athletic games and events. It features an athletic field, concession areas, locker rooms, offices and conference rooms for athletics and fine arts. This project was constructed as part of the Bond 2017 program.

SISD is the first district in the region launching new electric busses and charging stations. The district received $9.875 million to build charging infrastructure and replace 25 school buses with new electric models, serving some 1,500 students. SISD was one of only 13 Texas school districts to receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Funding in October 2022.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso to learn more about the new initiatives and have a look into Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy's first day of school preparations.