City of El Paso confirms 1st coronavirus case: Man in his 40s recovering at home

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso officials confirmed Friday night the first case of coronavirus in the city.

They said a man in his 40s tested positive for the disease and was recovering at the home.

The man showed symptoms and was tested earlier Friday, officials said, with the positive result coming back shortly before the announcement was made at a news conference.

Health experts said the man had recently traveled to California, but declined to release further information citing privacy laws.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and even death.