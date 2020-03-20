Operation Hope holds free food giveaway for El Pasoans amid virus outbreak

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The local non-profit Operation Hope was preparing to give away free food Saturday to help El Paso families that are struggling economically in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The food distribution is “a drive thru event” to minimize contact on Saturday at 8 a.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum at 4100 Paisano.

Organizers said in their events posts (see below) that one grocery box each will be distributed to the first 750 vehicles. Social media reports indicated vehicles started lining up at the Coliseum late Friday night for the event.