Some El Paso faithful determined to worship on Easter Sunday used drive-thru service

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- With in-person services canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some of El Paso's faithful found innovative ways to worship on Easter Sunday.

"The drive-thru experience allows us to have what I call the 'ministry of presence,'" said Brent Moore, the senior pastor of LIFEChurch in east El Paso. "They're honking their horns, they're flashing their lights, they're waving."

Hundreds of cars packed the parking lot of LIFEChurch, listening to the services using FM transmission, Moore said.

A few miles west, the Rock Faith Center held 'Rock the Block' with a full-on concert, allowing parishioners to roll down their windows, lean out their car's sunroof and immerse themselves in the sound of worship.

"Today was epic!" the center posted on Facebook. "We need this."

"It allows us to give some semblance here of our humanity and our normalcy here in these days," Moore said.