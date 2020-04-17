Funerals during the virus pandemic: Operation Hope helps to honor the dead

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Burying a family member could be one of the hardest things one can do.

Burying someone during a pandemic can prove to be even more difficult, and now El Paso's Operation Hope is working to help those in need.

It’s a heartbreaking story to tell. A day after Easter — a 2-year-old boy chokes on a toy, now his family has to bury him.

The family has opted to have a drive-by visitation.

“Basically they drive by and pay their respects,” said Jorge Ortiz, general manager at Perches Funeral Home.

He tells ABC-7 that families have been willing work around the circumstances caused by the pandemic.

“They have told us that this is giving them a lot of comfort, that we’re offering this services,” Ortiz said.

“Operation Hope has always been a part of our community, we’re a hundred percent volunteer and a hundred percent donation and every time there’s a need we always step up,” said Ruby Gomez, a co-founder of Operation Hope.

The organization is helping families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.

"If the families are affected by the Covid-19 crises, that’s going on right now, they can contact us directly through Operation Hope,” Gomez said.

Sunset, Perches and Mt. Carmel funeral homes are now working together with Operation Hope to offer reduced prices.

“The fact that there are so many families that are not working, that do not have an income, so these funeral homes are stepping up to make it easier for them during these difficult times,” Gomez said.

Perches is also providing live streaming on the internet of funeral services.

You can contact Operation Hope at 915-590-0490.