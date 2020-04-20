Watch LIVE: El Paso County Commissioners meet to discuss virus-related issues

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioner's Court was meeting Monday with a number of coronavirus related items on the agenda, including an update on the county's action plan, examining budget impacts and seeking federal money.

Item 5A: Approve and adopt a resolution calling upon U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection to prioritize the immediate and orderly release of all non-violent detainees in this time of pandemic.

Item 5B: Approve and adopt a resolution advocating for the passage of a fourth stimulus package that includes support for all members of our community including undocumented families and mixed legal status families.

Item 7: Discuss and take appropriate action regarding El Paso County’s preparation and response for Covid-19.

Item 8: Receive a presentation regarding the estimated financial impact on the Fiscal Year 2020 County revenue and budget as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners were set to discuss and take action to offset the financial impact.

Item 18: Approve and authorize El Paso County to apply for the U.S. Department of the Treasury CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund for necessary expenditures that are incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus, up to the maximum amount possible.