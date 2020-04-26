Appeals court refuses to lift injunction blocking demolition of Duranguito, for now

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The 8th Court of Appeals is refusing to lift an injunction blocking demolition of vacant properties in El Paso's Duranguito neighborhood until it decides whether a legal challenge has merit.

The court, after hearing arguments in the case brought by a local activist late last week, has rejected a request from the city to lift its October injunction.

The city selected the Duranaguito area, which is located south of the convention center, as the future home of a new arena referred to as the "Multi-purpose Performing Arts Center."

The Texas Historical Commission had issued a permit to the city that would have allowed the demolition of buildings to begin last October, but the appeals court stepped in to halt the project.

Activist Max Grossman sought and was granted the court order. He's been engaged in an ongoing and protracted legal battle with the city spanning years, maintaining that the buildings slated to be torn down are historic and worthy of preservation.

While the court heard from attorneys representing Grossman and the city this past week, it didn't indicate how soon it would rule on the case. But the court's order filed at week's end said the injunction forbidding demolition would remain in place until the judges decide whether Grossman's historic preservation claims have merit.