The Nate-ure Report: Face-to-face with the king of the jungle at the El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- In the latest installment of "The Nate-ure Report," ABC-7's Nate Ryan comes face-to-face with the king of the jungle, the African Lion.

Lions are the second largest cat in the world, behind only the tiger and are exclusive to Sub-Saharan Africa.

The El Paso Zoo is home to four African Lions: male Rudo, and females Calliope, Malaika, and Zaire.

Lions as a species are vulnerable in the wild, and there are only half as many as there were 25 years ago.

As part of the Species Survival Plan, the hope is that Rudo will produce cubs at the El Paso Zoo down the road.

“Right now Calliope and Malaika both have a contraceptive, birth control," says zookeeper Abel Gachupin. "Right now Zaire doesn’t have one."

"Even if Rudo did want to breed with any of the females, the only one that could get pregnant would be Zaire.”

Arguably the most distinctive feature about the lion is the roar, capable of being heard from miles away.

"It’s how they communicate with one another. For males it’s a way for them to tell other males, other prides ‘This is our territory. This is my territory. These are my females, this is my pride.’"

Lions are the only big cats that live in groups, and prides can range anywhere from two to 25 in size.

