‘Star on the Mountain’ to blink 23 times in memory of Aug. 3 victims

El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS -- One of the greatest tributes to El Paso and the rest of the Borderland will go dim 23 times at 9 p.m. Monday in memory of those who lost their lives in one of the largest mass shootings the U.S. has witnessed.

The El Paso Chamber of Commerce, who is the caretaker of the 'Star on the Mountain' at the request of the City of El Paso, announced the plan to honor the victims and those who risked their lives to aid the wounded.

We wanted to do what we could to honor the victims, grieve for El Paso, and help our community heal,” said El Paso Chamber President and CEO David Jerome.

“For 80 years the Star on the Mountain has been a symbol for El Paso—a symbol that means hope, that means unity, that means home. We wanted to show El Paso that even in these socially distanced times we are a community and together we are ‘El Paso Strong,” he added.