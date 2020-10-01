Nearly 3,000 without power in Fabens after underground electric line is struck

El Paso

FABENS, Texas -- Nearly 3,000 homes and businesses in the Fabens area were without power Thursday night after a contractor struck an underground El Paso electric line.

A utility spokesman said crews were en route to make repairs following the incident that was reported just before 8:30 p.m. and affected 2,900 customers.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said all traffic lights in Fabens were out due to the power loss. It asked Fabens residents to stay home until power was restored and asked that non-residents avoid the area.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said as of 9:15 p.m. that it was anticipated that traffic lights could be down for three to four hours.

The Fabens outage occurred about a half-hour after utility crews restored electrical service for about 800 customers in central El Paso who suffered an outage caused by mylar balloons caught in power lines.