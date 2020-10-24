Horses Unlimited hopes to raise money for hay with Halloween event

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center is offering free rides and candy on Halloween, asking the public for donations to feed the horses this winter.

"We have a lot of horses coming in and out during the winter time," explained Victoria Davis, the manager and owner of the organization. "It seems to be harder on people because the cost of hay goes up."

Davis told ABC-7 that 95 percent of the organization's horses are rescued from abused homes.

"Fall Fest helps people to come out and see the horses that we have and see the condition that they're in," Davis said.

The event will be on October 31st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 15415 Buckwheat Street, north of . Davis will ask visitors to wash their hands upon arrival and wear a mask throughout the course of their visit.

"We have two-and-a-half acres, so it's more than enough room for people to stay away from each other," Davis said. "We can also still help the horses at the same time."

Donations are not required, but will help the organization purchase food for the winter.

"I feel that it's a great need to be able to provide the food throughout the wintertime," Davis said.