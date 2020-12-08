Operation HOPE needs El Paso community donations to continue during pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Nonprofit organization Operation H.O.P.E. needs the community’s help to continue doing its work during the pandemic.

Angel Gomez, the group’s president, says its funding is running out and without community donations, it will no longer be able to continue helping people bury their loved ones.

Since April, the organization has helped with more than 600 funeral services. The organization is also well-known for its backpack and Thanksgiving dinner giveaways.

El Paso County has helped Operation Hope and its partners with funding through federal CARES Act money but that is also about to run out too, Gomez said.

To make a donation, you can click here.