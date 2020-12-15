Santa declared ‘essential’ by El Paso County Commissioners, clears way for Christmas gift deliveries

El Paso

Loved this moment from El Paso County’s Commissioners Court meeting. They voted unanimously to declare Santa Claus as essential so he can deliver gifts this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/3KqK4zjrxV — Mauricio Casillas (@MauricioABC7) December 15, 2020

El Paso, Texas – El Paso County Commissioners Court voted unanimously at their meeting this week to officially declare Santa Claus and his travel this holiday season as "essential," which clears the way for his Christmas gift deliveries across the Borderland.

In a statement explaining the reason behind the decision, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said...

"The pandemic has halted our lives in many ways as we have had no choice, but to adapt to a new kind of normal in order to protect the health and safety of our community. There are some traditions that must continue, such as the visit of Santa Claus in order to give the children of our community the miracle of Christmas magic. It is important to express to the children of El Paso, that the annual trip of Santa Claus will be designated as “essential travel” for essential purposes, and is exempt from the need to self-quarantine and will be able to come in and out of our community without having to restrict his movement. Children should not stay up all night because he does need to social distance while delivering presents and drinking milk and eating cookies."

Officials said children in the Borderland can now rest assured that Santa Claus will be able to visit their homes to deliver Christmas gifts.