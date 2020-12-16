Thousands of El Paso homeowners may soon be forced to buy flood insurance

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Thousands of El Paso residents may be forced to take on flood insurance costs soon as Federal Emergency Management Agency continues working with El Paso on a new set of flood insurance rate maps for the area.

Several neighborhoods in the Socorro and Upper Valley areas look to be the most at risk, according to current flood maps that can be found on the El Paso Government web site.

Nearly 10,000 residents were recently mailed a postcard encouraging them to attend FEMA’s virtual flood meetings.

These changes to the flood map are coming at a time when engineers from the International Boundary & Water commission are busy rehabilitating 2. 8 miles of the west levee of the Rio Grande, from Country Club Road to Borderland Road.

Officials say these factors make it critical that residents take the time to know when the meetings take places

“It gives them all the tools that residents need too try and understand this process that they follow and to see the different maps that are available,” said International Boundary & Water Commission Principal Engineer Ramon Macias.

Upcoming virtual flood risk open house presentations will be on Thursday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.