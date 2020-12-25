Animal Rescue League holds holiday turkey meal to help dogs and cats find forever homes

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- As thousands of El Pasoans woke up on Christmas Day to presents and plenty of cheer, the staff over at the Animal Rescue League were working hard to make the holiday a little sweeter for a group of animals whose only wish is the gift of a caring family.

“It is something that our babies deserve everyday but we can’t do it everyday and so it feels good to see them excited about their turkey dinner,” said Animal Rescue League board member and volunteer Letty Medrano.

For nearly 10 years, the rescue league has had special Christmas breakfasts for the animals, made possible with help from community donated turkeys.

This holiday feast is certainly a nice treat for the animals but what the staff are really trying to do is use this moment to raise awareness and find forever homes.

The meal is recorded and put on social media, hopefully to be seen by someone ready to open their heart and their home.

However, the volunteers want to make it clear that this isn’t about having a cute pet.

Ultimately, this is a mission to save lives.

“They’ve already been thrown away once, or twice and this needs to be the last home they go to and people need to understand that it will take time and patience,” said kennel manager Loretta Hyde. “These animals are our family until they go to their forever homes.”

Animal Rescue League officials also said they are willing to waive certain adoption fees for those families willing to take on any of the bigger, senior dogs or cats who have spent years without a warm home to call their own.