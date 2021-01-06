Small pro-Trump protest in downtown El Paso; FBI, bridges report normal operations continue

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A group calling itself “Stop the Steal” that’s aligned with the group of protesters in Washington held a peaceful protest in San Jacinto Plaza on Wednesday.

The group was led by Irene Armendariz, who who ran against U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar during the fall election.

The group says they are protesting what they call “The Great Steal.”

A group of about 50 peaceful protesters gathered first at the Oregon Street bridge, holding up signs supporting President Trump.

The protesters then made their way to San Jacinto Plaza, where they held a small rally.

They said they believe the presidential election was “stolen” from President Trump.

Armendariz said she has no firsthand knowledge about the larger protest in Washington that put the U.S. Capitol on lockdown. She did say she thought left-wing groups like Antifa were fueling the violence in Washington.

When asked if she had any direct evidence of that, she said it is all over the Internet.

Fort Bliss, the FBI in El Paso and the international bridges are reporting normal operations.