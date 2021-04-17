El Paso unveils new Chamizal Community Center, library and park

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso residents can soak up the sun this summer with a brand new park, community center and library.

"This was a lengthy, collaborative effort with the city and with the community," said Eugenio Mesta, the president of Exigo Architecture. "It is really exciting to see it opening."

The city of El Paso held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the brand new Chamizal Community Center and library. Both were funded by the 2012 Quality of Life bond program. The city allocated $33 million to create three community centers.

Mesta told ABC-7 that the community center was supposed to open up a year ago, but Covid-19 delayed it.

"The community center is a very important space," said Hilda Villegas with the Familias Unidas del Chamizal Neighborhood Association. "Especially because of the accessibility of resources."

The city also unveiled a brand new spray park, playground and green space. The $1.3 million park was funded through the community development block grant program, according to the parks and recreation department.