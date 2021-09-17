Nation sees El Paso’s resilience in ABC News special for Hispanic Heritage Month
EL PASO, Texas -- September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and ABC News hosted the ultimate television fiesta through the return of “Soul of a Nation: Corazón de América’- Celebrating Hispanic Culture.”
The one-hour special that aired on Friday night on ABC-7 “honors the contributions and achievements of the diverse culture of more than 60 million people who claim Latino and Hispanic heritage in the United States."
As part of the ABC special hosted by actor Benjamin Bratt, the nation got to see El Paso's resilience in the wake of the Walmart shooting in report by ABC's John Quinones, who visited the Sun City. You can view the El Paso portion of the program in the video player above.
