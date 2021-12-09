Dog lost for 2 years to be reunited with El Paso family in Nebraska just in time for Christmas

EL PASO, Texas -- It's a special reunion just in time for the holidays. Yesenia Madrigal lost her dog, Max, two years ago. Madrigal now lives in Nebraska. Just a few days ago she and her family received a Christmas miracle in the form of a phone call.

Madrigal said, Max, her miniature schnauzer of 11 years, ran away in June of 2019 while she was out of the house.

“I was devastated...I called everyone, if I could call the SWAT team I probably would have,” she said.

Max is microchipped. After Madrigal and her family packed up and moved about six months ago she updated her contact information.

That update paid off. Ismael Botello found Max along a Montwood and Trawood intersection last month.

“I was at the light, he was crossing the street," Botello said. "When the light turned green all the cars started going so I put on my hazards, I opened the door, I called him once or twice and he came over."

The problem was now getting Max to his new home. Funds were tight, but after different conversations with many people across the country, a complete stranger in Nebraska decided to pay for Max's flight.

Botello even started a GoFundMe account on his own. That money will go towards making sure Max has all his shots and is healthy enough to fly to his new home.

Madrigal's husband is flying to El Paso Friday night and will bring Max home on Saturday.

“I’m ecstatic," Botello said. "I love the joy that it’s going to bring them I know it would bring me joy if I lost one of my dogs and I was able to get them back.

“I just kept saying to myself, hopefully, somebody kept him and they love him," Madrigal said. "And if anything, always microchip your animals because they were living proof.”