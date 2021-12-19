50 firefighters battle major warehouse blaze in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A major building fire late Sunday night in an industrial area of central El Paso drew a massive response from firefighters.

The warehouse blaze in the 1800 block of E. Mills was labeled a condition 4 fire by the El Paso Fire Department. That’s basically the Borderland’s equivalent of a 4-alarm fire.

At least 50 firefighters were battling the flames, but fire officials said there no injuries reported.

Smoke from the huge blaze was visible to motorists traveling along Interstate 10.