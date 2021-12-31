What to know if your going to the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas -- Rain or shine, the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is on! Washington State and Central Michigan will finally get to face off at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on attending.

Happening at 8 a.m. the Pre Game Fan Party. Expect live music, games, and eat breakfast (including Frosted Flakes) with Tony the Tiger himself!

Gates at the Sun Bowl also open at 8 a.m. The stadium does have a clear bag policy. With rain in the forecast, you'll want to make sure you have a good rain jacket, no umbrellas allowed in the stadium.

Executive director Bernie Olivas told ABC-7 that after a quick turn of events he's fortunate the association was able to make sure to keep this game going after it was canceled last year.

"(The game 's a great way to end the year and then from there you can go on and and catch maybe the CFP semifinals at about 1:30 p.m.," Olivas said. "So let's make this a big reunion, a big get back (together) party since we didn't have a game last year. Hope everybody wants to come out and play."

Tickets are still available. The box office on the north side of the stadium will be open.

For more information on tailgating, parking, and what you need to know, click here to see the official fan guide for the game.