Why El Paso Animal Services say pit bull breeds are a great dog to adopt

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso animal services says pit bull breeds and mixes are one of the most common type of dogs that end up in the El Paso animal shelter.

"While these pets are so amazing, they're often overlooked and they tend to stay here at the shelter a lot longer," Michele Anderson spokeswoman for the shelter says.

According to Anderson, some pits have been at the shelter for months or even over a year. She says often it's because of their size and their reputation but she recommends families come in with an open mind about what type of breed they take home.

"We say pick a dog based on how you get a long with them and how they fit in with your family," Anderson said.

El Paso Animal Services held a Pittie and Pajama event Saturday to show just how lovable and snuggling these fur babies can be. If you missed it and are interested in adopting a Pittie you head to their website and schedule a time to go to the shelter yourself.