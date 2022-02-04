Tips to keep in mind while heating your home during Borderland freeze

EL PASO, Texas -- Keeping your home warm is of the utmost importance during a freeze. But what's keeping you nice and cozy, could also create some dangerous conditions.

While the El Paso Fire Department's biggest concern as snow came down across the Borderland was car crashes on slick roads, now, "the main issue...is going to be stay warm," said Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, spokesperson for EPFD.

Here are a couple things to keep in mind when it comes to staying warm and heating your home safely:

If you're using a space heater, make sure you keep it at least three-feet away from anything that can catch fire. Turn them off once you leave the room.

Never use a gas oven to heat your home, or run a generator inside.

Check on your carbon monoxide detectors which can save your life. Don't run your car in the garage without opening the door. "It's poisonous, it can lead to severe injuries or even death," Dueñas-Aguilar said.

Frostbite or hypothermia are also possible. Make sure if you're heading outside to dress in multiple layers, especially if your heat goes out.

EPFD is also asking El Pasoans to check in on the elderly.

"If you have an elderly family member, give him a call every now and then just to make sure they are fine," Dueñas-Aguilar said. "As we grow older, (we have a) difficult time retaining heat,"

The Extreme Weather Task Force is also giving away blankets. If you're in need, call 211.

And of course in case of an emergency, call 911.