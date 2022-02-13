Runners soak in the new EP marathon course

EL PASO, Texas -- Sunday's El Paso Marathon saw runners take on a new course in much friendlier temperatures compared to last year.

Nearly 400 people laced up their shoes and ran 26.2 miles in Sunday's El Paso Marathon.

Some hit the course for the very first time.

"I really wanted to do something challenging," said Daniel Nicholas, a runner. "I do 5Ks a lot but I wanted to step outside my comfort zone and do a marathon."

For others, it was their 75th time. They were excited for the new course that took them all the way from San Elizario to the County Coliseum.

"It gives a different perspective for the runners and it's a nice flat course too so it should be pretty fast," said Jim Weddell El Paso marathon organizer.

The men's race winner completed the marathon in just 2 hours, 42 minutes and 49 seconds, while the women's race winner crossed in 2 hours, 56 minutes and 12 seconds.

Around 3,000 in total ran the 5k, half marathon and full marathon and 300 people volunteered to help with the marathon.