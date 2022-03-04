Supply chain issues, rising inflation impacting El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With inflation impacting the entire country, food prices are sky rocketing everywhere including here in El Paso. The price hikes are bringing several challenges to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank.

CEO of the food bank, Susan Goodell, said there has been a significant increase in the number of people in need.

"We're seeing about a seven percent increase (across the region)," she said. "So what that means just here in this location alone, are seeing about 700 additional families a week.

Families are also making more frequent visits to their locations.

With food prices going up, Goodell said right now the biggest challenge for the food bank is keeping up with the food supply and having the financial resources to access that food. She said it's been hard getting enough non perishable foods, fresh produce and fresh dairy.

"The supply chain is frankly broken again and that's causing us real distress and finding adequate food," Goodell said. "We want to make sure that the plate for our clients is balanced so that we have a variety of foods that provide the nutrition that they need to stay healthy and strong."

The cost of shipping to the food bank has also gone up drastically.

Thankfully, this hasn't impacted how much food they're able to give, but if these problems continue, Goodell said it could.

"We've lost about 25 percent of the food supplies that we normally keep on hand since Christmas," she said. "So with that reduction, we're below a three-week margin for food supplies. If we are not able to make up that difference and get up to at least a four week supply, we will have to decrease the amount of food given to each client."

The food bank is also in desperate need of volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the food bank, click here.