Texas Democratic Party Chairman withdraws endorsement for Mayor Leeser

EL PASO, Texas -- The Chairman of the Texas Democratic Party is withdrawing his endorsement for El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser after Leeser voted against asking law enforcement not to seek women who are looking to get an abortion.

Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa notified the mayor of his withdrawal in a letter.

"After much thought and reflection, I feel that it is necessary to express my deep disappointment in your recent decision to refuse to direct the law enforcement authorities in the city of El Paso to not prosecute, arrest or investigate women in your city who exercise their constitutional right to make decisions regarding bodily autonomy," Hinojosa said in the letter, "I must now rescind my endorsement… given the decision that you made on this critical and fundamental issue regarding a woman’s freedom, I no longer support your tenure as mayor of El Paso."

Mayoral elections in El Paso are nonpartisan.