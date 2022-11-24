Skip to Content
El Paso
City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving.

There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed.

Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior centers.

Sun Metro will be operating on a Sunday schedule Thursday.

Friday and Saturday garbage pickup will take place Monday. There will be no recycling pickup Friday or Saturday.

