The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank needs your help

EL PASO, Texas - Inflation is hurting everyone, it’s forcing families, even those with multiple incomes, to seek assistance. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger's mission is to combat the hunger crisis in our region.

The food bank has seen an increase in demand due to the recent spike in the cost of food, and rent adding to the already higher prices due to inflation. Due to the demand, the food bank only has four days' worth of food.

The Food Bank is the distribution center that serves to inspect, repack and distribute food to partner agencies. These partner agencies are food pantries, churches, soup kitchens, and shelters that feed the 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 3 children who need food in our area.

when you donate just one dollar, that equals seven meals to someone who is hungry. You can donate by mail, phone, and online. You can donate at elpasoansfightinghunger.org.