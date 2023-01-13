El Paso Children’s Hospital hosting symposium for U.S. surgeons

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Children's Hospital along with Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center is welcoming surgeons from all over the United States for the 2nd Annual Symposium of Cleft Lip and Palate Deformities.

The two day symposium will focus on cleft and craniofacial conditions.

The event is being spearheaded by Dr. David Yates of El Paso Children's Hospital, the conference will feature specialist learning surgical advancements in the field.

The symposium will take place at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Campus. It will begin Friday, January 13th and Saturday, January 14th.