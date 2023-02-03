Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Published 12:22 PM

Man with prosthetic leg rescued

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Video shared with ABC-7 shows the moment a rescued of a man at the Rio Grande Near Paisano and Executive.

The rescue took place Wednesday night. In the video you can see the man with a prosthetic leg being helped by first responders and border patrol agents.

The viewers who shot the video tell us the man crossed the river and in the process lost his prosthetic leg and had to be rescued when he tried to recover it.

In another portion of the video the man is seen being pulled out of the water with a rope and later taken away on a stretcher.

Edwin Delgado

Edwin Delgado is an ABC-7 producer.

